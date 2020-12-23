School board digest

At its Dec. 14 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:

• Denied a grievance appeal filed by Monica Huber.

• Approved the retirements of Leanne Grate, Peggy Eggers and Rhonda Sparks and the resignation of Jeff Depue.

• Approved a resolution authorizing the issuance, sale and delivery of general obligation school bonds in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $258 million.

• Gave first round approval to the 2021-22 High School curriculum handbook.

• Discussed, considered and took all necessary action with regard to the amendment to the construction management at risk contract between the Gretna Public School District and MCL Construction Company regarding the guaranteed maximum price proposal of MCL Construction Company for the new Gretna high school. The guaranteed maximum price is $123,717,393.

The board also heard updates on construction and board goals before entering executive session to discuss land acquisition, personnel and negotiations. The next regular school board meeting will be Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. at the administration building, 11717 S. 216th St. The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month.

