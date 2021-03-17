Scouting for Food returns in April

Gretna Boy Scout Troop 363 will participate in Scouting for Food this spring.

The annual community service effort asks Scouts to gather donations for food banks in their local communities. The effort is supported by the Mid-America Council in partnership with the Food Bank for the Heartland and local food pantries.

Door sticky notes will be delivered to homes through town on April 10. The reminders will share details of the drive and how to participate.

Members of Troop 363 will be out April 17 to pick up donations between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Donors are asked to bag and leave nonperishable items curbside for pickup by 8 a.m.

No glass items should be included.

If you did not receive a door sticker, but still wish to participate, organizers ask that you take your items directly to the Gretna Neighbors food pantry.

Each year, Scouts across Nebraska and western Iowa collect nearly 200,000 food items for those in need. This is the equivalent of approximately 114,000 meals.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3leykXD.

