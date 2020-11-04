Second high school to come; $258 million bond approved by voters

Voters approved the largest school bond in Gretna history Tuesday.

The $258 million bond triples the dollar amount approved in 2018.

"We're just thankful that the community, once again, has shown support for the schools and children of Gretna," said Superintendent Rich Beran.

The measure passed with 7,291 votes or 60.23%, according to numbers shared at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday by the Sarpy County Election Commission. Numbers are unofficial, with remaining early, Election Day and provisional ballots expected to be released at 1 p.m. Friday.

Projects include a second high school — expected to open in 2023 at the price tag of $139.5 million — a third middle school, eighth elementary, multi-purpose room at Gretna Middle School, technology and security upgrades and future site acquisition.

The bond also includes funds for the district's portion of the competition pool cost, to be housed at the future Gretna Crossing Park's indoor/outdoor aquatics and recreation facility.

"This high school will get underway as soon as possible," Beran said. "The elementary and middle school will within the next couple years."