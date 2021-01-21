Show choirs shine at Gretna Primetime

Gretna High School hosted its annual Primetime show choir event over the weekend.
The format was modified to offer critique to seven total teams, a change made to conform to safety precautions due to COVID-19.
Participating teams included choirs from Gretna High School, Skutt Catholic High School, Grand Island Senior High School, Glenwood Community High School and Council Bluffs’ Thomas Jefferson High School.
Performances were held in the GHS theater in front of a limited audience on Saturday, Jan. 16.
Gretna’s advanced mixed show choir Revolution’s show included patriotic themes in songs like “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” and James Brown’s “Living in America” alongside pop hit “Elevate” by Big Time Rush.