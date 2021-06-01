Skills & Grilles show boasts banner year

Cars, trucks and tractors again filled the Gretna High School parking lot for the annual Skills & Grilles Car, Truck and Tractor Show on May 15.

After the 2020 show was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a cloudy day couldn’t scare away a whopping 68 entries and those stopping by to take a look.

The show is a partnership between the Meadowlark Model A Ford Club and the Gretna High School SkillsUSA program.

SkillsUSA students sell food and raffle tickets at the event, using it at a fundraiser for travel to leadership conferences or the state and national competitions. They also receive a portion of car show proceeds. It is the chapter’s largest annual fundraiser.

Students use a laser engraver to create award plaques for the event.

Both clubs extended many thanks to the following area businesses, who sponsored trophies for this year’s event: Roxwheel Bookkeeping & Taxes, AG West, F & M Bank, NAPA Ashland, We’ll Smoke U, Gretna Vision Source, Dove Auto, NAPA Gretna, Pinnacle Bank, Ty’s Outdoor Power, Harney Realty, Hintz Auto Repair, McKinney’s Food Center, American National Bank, U-Save Pharmacy, Wagner Auto Service, Ace Hardware, Gretna Chiropractic, Reichert Family Dentristry and Kersten’s Midwest Auto.