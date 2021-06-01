Skills & Grilles show boasts banner year

Cars, trucks and tractors again filled the Gretna High School parking lot for the annual Skills & Grilles Car, Truck and Tractor Show on May 15.
After the 2020 show was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a cloudy day couldn’t scare away a whopping 68 entries and those stopping by to take a look.
The show is a partnership between the Meadowlark Model A Ford Club and the Gretna High School SkillsUSA program.
SkillsUSA students sell food and raffle tickets at the event, using it at a fundraiser for travel to leadership conferences or the state and national competitions. They also receive a portion of car show proceeds. It is the chapter’s largest annual fundraiser.
Students use a laser engraver to create award plaques for the event.
Both clubs extended many thanks to the following area businesses, who sponsored trophies for this year’s event: Roxwheel Bookkeeping & Taxes, AG West, F & M Bank, NAPA Ashland, We’ll Smoke U, Gretna Vision Source, Dove Auto, NAPA Gretna, Pinnacle Bank, Ty’s Outdoor Power, Harney Realty, Hintz Auto Repair, McKinney’s Food Center, American National Bank, U-Save Pharmacy, Wagner Auto Service, Ace Hardware, Gretna Chiropractic, Reichert Family Dentristry and Kersten’s Midwest Auto.
Show results, provided by the Model A Ford Club, are as follows:
1. Joe Mancuzzo of Papillion, NE with his 1923 Ford T-Bucket.
2. Clay Ivester of Omaha, NE with his 1934 Ford – 3 window Coupe.
3. Kim Elder of Council Bluffs, IA with her 1954 Chevy Bel Air.
4. Grant Zeleny of Gretna, NE with his 1962 Chevy Bel Air.
5. Randy Crom from Council Bluffs, IA with his 1984 Chevy Monte Carlo SS.
6. Paul Ebeler of Lincoln, NE with his 2011 Chevy Corvette.
7. Bruce Rima of Blair, NE with his 1931 Model ‘A’ Ford Pick-Up.
8. Mike Redmond of Council Bluffs, IA with his 1976 Ford F250 4x4 Pick-Up.
9. Lindsey Celesky of Ceresco, NE with her 1996 Ford F350 Truck.
10. Howard Hardy of Gretna, NE with his 1948 Case VAC Tractor.
11. Charles & Judy Scholting of Springfield, NE with their 1956 Oliver Super 77 Tractor.
12. Don Hinds of Fremont, NE with his 1988 Mercedes SL560.
13. Chuck Lafeyette of Louisville, NE with his 1966 Ford Galaxie LTD.
14. Connie & Dennis Hotz of Council Bluff IA with their 1923 Plymouth Duster.
15. Michael Foote of Council Bluffs, IA with his 1966 Chevy Chevelle SS396.
16. Stan Hoogland of Granville, IA with his 1961 Chevy Nomad.
17. Joe Jeffrey of Papillion, NE with his 1931 Model ‘A’ Ford Special.
18. Alan Fanning of Fremont, NE with his 1965 Pontiac GTO Station Wagon.
19. Mike Dougherty of Lincoln, NE with his 1969 Ford Mustang.
20. Ryan Young of Lincoln, NE with his 1976 Corvette Stingray.
21. Greg Pribyl of Bennington, NE with his 1969 Chevy Camaro RS 155.
The longest-traveling registrant was from Granville, IA (163 miles), followed by a registrant from Lindwood, IA (102 miles.)