SkillsUSA students get into the spirit of giving

A group of Gretna High School students are working to brighten the spirits of elderly residents in the community.
About 20 students gathered Dec. 3 before school, making about 65 holiday gift bags for donation to Azria Health Gretna.
“A lot of nursing home residents might be a little neglected this holiday season,” said Alexis Jansen, a student at GHS.
The students filled the bags with different activity books (crossword, coloring books, search and find, Sudoku), small construction projects, dominoes, Chapstick, snacks and more.
“We made bags for the nurses as well,” Jansen said. “They’re working hard to keep everyone healthy.”
The project was coordinated by members of the GHS chapter of SkillsUSA, an organization dedicated to those training in trade, technical and skilled service occupations.
The group has long been home to students studying in a variety of technical and trade courses at Gretna High School, joined this year by members of the new GHS nursing program.
“I love the fact that we’ve got guys and girls here focused on different aspects,” said GHS CNA instructor Kim Wasalaski. “We know what strengths each one of us has and it’s kind of a dream team. It really works well.”
Community service is just one of many pillars focused on by the organization.
“Since we’re a school group, we feel the right thing to do is community service,” Jansen said.
“Usually we do industry tours, but we haven’t been able to go so we haven’t been doing much in Skills this year,” Jansen said. “This was a good way to brighten up the mood and make us feel like we’re doing something good.”
SkillsUSA advisor Jason Novotny said that with some students discouraged by the lack of industry tours, this was a project they could throw themselves into.
“Our kids were really excited about it,” Novotny said. “I think it’s been a really challenging year for everybody. We were really wanting to do this for the residents, just something that was good.
“It’s good to see them participate, be part of a group and do something for someone else.”
During the pandemic, school policy doesn’t allow students to leave the building throughout the day, and many businesses are hesitant to bring in people that aren’t essential to their day to day operations.
“As much as we can’t leave our building, they can’t either,” Novotny said of the nursing home residents. “We wanted to do something to show them, even though we can’t go visit, we’re still thinking about them and care about them.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!