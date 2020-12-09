SkillsUSA students get into the spirit of giving

Community service is just one of many pillars focused on by the organization.

“Since we’re a school group, we feel the right thing to do is community service,” Jansen said.

“Usually we do industry tours, but we haven’t been able to go so we haven’t been doing much in Skills this year,” Jansen said. “This was a good way to brighten up the mood and make us feel like we’re doing something good.”

SkillsUSA advisor Jason Novotny said that with some students discouraged by the lack of industry tours, this was a project they could throw themselves into.

“Our kids were really excited about it,” Novotny said. “I think it’s been a really challenging year for everybody. We were really wanting to do this for the residents, just something that was good.

“It’s good to see them participate, be part of a group and do something for someone else.”

During the pandemic, school policy doesn’t allow students to leave the building throughout the day, and many businesses are hesitant to bring in people that aren’t essential to their day to day operations.

“As much as we can’t leave our building, they can’t either,” Novotny said of the nursing home residents. “We wanted to do something to show them, even though we can’t go visit, we’re still thinking about them and care about them.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.