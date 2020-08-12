Sortino embraces role as new GMS principal

A familiar face will greet Gretna Middle School students in the halls this week.
Michael Sortino — former assistant principal at GMS — is stepping up as the school’s new principal this year.
“So many people go into teaching because they love working with kids and want to do everything they can to help kids,” Sortino said. “When you go into administration, the downside is you’ve left contact with kids but if you think about it, now I can actually impact more kids. That’s my favorite part of working in administration.”
Sortino began his teaching career in 2000, teaching math to middle-schoolers.
He worked for Omaha Public Schools for 15 years, teaching at Monroe Middle School and later at Burke High School, where he was hired to be the varsity baseball coach.
“A lot of teachers will go back to school and get their Masters (degree),” he said. “When I went back, I thought the smart thing to do would be to work on administration in case down the road I wanted to go into administration. At the time I was just teaching and coaching and loving it.
“I loved the program at Doane. It really kind of changed me to, ‘I really enjoy this and could see myself doing it sooner rather than later.’
“My last four years at Burke, I moved into an administration role. I was a curriculum specialist for two years and then I was Dean of Students for two years.”
From there, Sortino was hired as the assistant principal for McMillan Middle School, where he served for two years before moving to Gretna Public Schools, where he was hired as assistant principal at Gretna Middle School.
“For the past five years I’ve been here with Mr. Birky,” he said.
Birky retired over the summer after 15 years as GMS principal. Sortino will kick off the school year Thursday filling that role.
He will be joined by Carissa Dickes, his replacement as assistant principal at Gretna Middle School.
“Honestly, I want the community to know I see the adults in our building the exact same way I see their students,” Sortino said. “Everything is about growth. We talk all the time here about how we’re here to help GMS students grow. The best way to do that is helping the adults who interact with those students to grow. We want to be lifelong learners and continue to get better.”
Sortino said he is most looking forward to getting students “smiling faces” back in the building.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!