Sortino embraces role as new GMS principal

A familiar face will greet Gretna Middle School students in the halls this week.

Michael Sortino — former assistant principal at GMS — is stepping up as the school’s new principal this year.

“So many people go into teaching because they love working with kids and want to do everything they can to help kids,” Sortino said. “When you go into administration, the downside is you’ve left contact with kids but if you think about it, now I can actually impact more kids. That’s my favorite part of working in administration.”

Sortino began his teaching career in 2000, teaching math to middle-schoolers.

He worked for Omaha Public Schools for 15 years, teaching at Monroe Middle School and later at Burke High School, where he was hired to be the varsity baseball coach.

“A lot of teachers will go back to school and get their Masters (degree),” he said. “When I went back, I thought the smart thing to do would be to work on administration in case down the road I wanted to go into administration. At the time I was just teaching and coaching and loving it.

“I loved the program at Doane. It really kind of changed me to, ‘I really enjoy this and could see myself doing it sooner rather than later.’