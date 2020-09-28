Stadium expansion nears completion

Final touches are being made on the Gretna High School stadium expansion, as an expansion of the high school building gets underway.

The $11.1 million project (phase 1) included the stadium and parking lot expansion. Funded as part of the 2018 bond, other projects came in under budget allowing the district to fully finish the stadium.

The expansion included an extension of the bleachers, new bathrooms and concessions on the home side, and a complete build-out on the away side: new bleachers, restrooms and concession stands for visiting teams.

The main stadium will now accommodate about 4,800 fans in the stands.

“It really helps open things up and accommodates more people,” said Matt Curtis, Gretna High School athletic director.

Turf was laid on the previously grass stadium field, as well as the neighboring soccer field, and the parking lot was expanded to accommodate 230 more vehicles.

Press boxes were expanded at the football field and a new press box was added to the soccer field. The track was also resurfaced.