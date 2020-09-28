Stadium expansion nears completion

Final touches are being made on the Gretna High School stadium expansion, as an expansion of the high school building gets underway.
The $11.1 million project (phase 1) included the stadium and parking lot expansion. Funded as part of the 2018 bond, other projects came in under budget allowing the district to fully finish the stadium.
The expansion included an extension of the bleachers, new bathrooms and concessions on the home side, and a complete build-out on the away side: new bleachers, restrooms and concession stands for visiting teams.
The main stadium will now accommodate about 4,800 fans in the stands.
“It really helps open things up and accommodates more people,” said Matt Curtis, Gretna High School athletic director.
Turf was laid on the previously grass stadium field, as well as the neighboring soccer field, and the parking lot was expanded to accommodate 230 more vehicles.
Press boxes were expanded at the football field and a new press box was added to the soccer field. The track was also resurfaced.
“We’re finally starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Curtis said. “Right now, they’re just finishing up some cosmetic paint work and floor/tile. We’re looking forward to being able to enjoy a finally finished stadium.”
Curtis said that as the stadium nears final completion, current health conditions and fan restrictions have proven frustrating. He looks forward to a day when students and fans can return to the stands and enjoy the updated facility.
“The response has been great, not only from our people here at Gretna, but from the teams that come in and see what we’ve done,” Curtis said. “I think there’s a little bit of jealousy there. They wish their complexes looked as good as ours do now. It’ s been nothing but positive feedback.”
Construction on the ballfield area (phase 2) will begin next summer. That project is budgeted at $1.2 million.
