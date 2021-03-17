Stations of the Cross open

The Stations of the Cross and gift shop at The Cloisters on the Platte reopened to the public this week.

The Stations of the Cross is a 2,500 foot long walking tour with audio meditations, comprised of 14 sculpture stations that represent Christ’s trial through his burial.

Hours of operation are Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and Sunday from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Special hours will be April 1 and April 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and April 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Everything will be closed April 4, Easter Day.

Visitors may remain at The Stations of the Cross for up to an hour after closing time.

Precautions will be taken to implement social distancing along The Stations of the Cross walking path and to sanitize audio equipment and indoor areas. Masks should be worn inside the shuttle and the gift shop.

For more information, visit cloistersontheplatte.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.