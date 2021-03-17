 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stations of the Cross open
0 comments

Stations of the Cross open

20180718_gb_cloisters2

RIGHT: The seventh station of the cross, Jesus falls for the second time, pictured at the Cloisters on the Platte.

 BH News Service

The Stations of the Cross and gift shop at The Cloisters on the Platte reopened to the public this week.

The Stations of the Cross is a 2,500 foot long walking tour with audio meditations, comprised of 14 sculpture stations that represent Christ’s trial through his burial.

Hours of operation are Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and Sunday from 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Special hours will be April 1 and April 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and April 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Everything will be closed April 4, Easter Day.

Visitors may remain at The Stations of the Cross for up to an hour after closing time.

Precautions will be taken to implement social distancing along The Stations of the Cross walking path and to sanitize audio equipment and indoor areas. Masks should be worn inside the shuttle and the gift shop.

For more information, visit cloistersontheplatte.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert