Student journalists earn recognition

Gretna High School student journalists recently competed in the Nebraska Press Women High School Communications Contest for the first time. GHS students brought home 11 awards out of 16 submitted entries.

Gretna’s own Savannah Andrews received a first place in opinion writing for her piece about adopting pets from local shelters, which can be found on gretnamedia.com. First-place entries have advanced to the National Federation of Press Women Communication Contest.

All other student awards are as follows:

Kaleigh Zollman: Honorable mention for her editorial “Crop Top Debate: Students Upset by Administration Email”; third place for her news story “Taking Social Distancing to a New Level: Mama Duck Lays Eggs in Courtyard”; honorable mention for her news story “Capitol Stormed, Students, Teachers React: Violence, Chaos Break Out Following President Trump’s ‘Save America’ Rally”; second place for her review “Life Goes On, Even During a Pandemic: BTS Stuns in New Release.”

Sophia Allen: Honorable mention for her feature story “Sewing the Show Together: Student Steps Up to Make Costumes”; second place for her review “Soul Opening: Audience Raves Over Inspiring ‘Soul’ Message.”