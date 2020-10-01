Summer reading program's virtual offerings celebrated

Adult services librarian Ashley Suey said while it was difficult to rework program ideas for a digital platform, the turnout was still enjoyable.

“I think the online programs have been received well for the most part,” Suey said. “We are getting engagement from the community, which is always greatly appreciated, so I like to think positively on that. I am grateful for the love and support that we get from our community.”

Book art and modeling chocolate videos proved most popular among adults, as did a month-long digital escape room for adults and teens.

“We’ve heard good things about the program we delivered this summer,” Lockwood said. “Our patrons have been very flexible with all the changes; we are all learning together.”

Though the buildings remain closed, the library continues to offer online programs for all ages. Curbside service is also to all library card holders. For more information, visit gretnapubliclibrary.org.

