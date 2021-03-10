The Dragon's Closet hosts supply drive

The Dragon’s Closet is hosting a spring supply drive.

Wish list items include small bags of laundry detergent pods, small boxes of fabric softener sheets, small bottles of dish soap, small bags of dishwasher detergent pods, individually wrapped rolls of toilet paper, individually wrapped kitchen sponges, men’s and women’s deodorant, body wash (no bars of soap, please), shampoo and conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, children’s body wash, tampons and pads, disposable razors and shaving cream, cleaning products, individually wrapped rolls of paper towels, Lysol/Clorox wipes, new in package socks and underwear.

Donations may be left on the porch at 317 Paradise Drive. Donations should be made through contactless dropoff. No need to knock on the door.

Donations may also be purchased on an amazon wishlist and sent directly to The Dragon’s Closet. The wish list can be found at tinyurl.com/ffadppc.

The Dragon’s Closet is also seeking spring and summer clothing for men, women, teens, boys and girls.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.