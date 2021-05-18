The Dragon's Closet offers free summer clothing

The Dragon’s Closet will offer free summer clothing and more to families in need from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 22.

To participate, attendees should provide a photo ID and a piece of mail showing proof of residence within the Gretna Public Schools district.

Masks are encouraged but not required.

Shopping bags are provided and trying on shoes and clothing is not permitted.

The Dragon’s Closet is located at 317 Paradise Drive.

