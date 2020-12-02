Timmerman celebrates successful 8 years

Jim Timmerman embraced new beginnings Dec. 1, as he departed the mayoral office he’s occupied for the past eight years.
“It’s kind of mixed emotions,” he said. “I feel I’ve done a lot of good.”
From getting the downtown redevelopment underway and creating a viable plan for the library, to seeing the Gretna Crossing Park development begin, Timmerman says he never came in with an agenda.
“I feel like we’ve accomplished everything I wanted to do when I was first elected eight years ago,” he said.
He is particularly proud of getting water and sewer lines out past the interstate, infrastructure he said will really “open that up for development.”
For now, Timmerman plans to spend at least another year working at TD Ameritrade.
“At least the first and third Tuesdays of the month, now I can do something,” Timmerman joked. “I’ll have a lot more free time.”
He’s taken up woodworking and his wife, Brenda, enjoys crafting.
The couple may collaborate on some projects, travel and, after the pandemic allows, spend more time with their grandchildren.
“I’ve always appreciated their support,” Timmerman said of the community. “I’ve always been willing to listen to anybody whether we agree or disagree. I think most people, we’ve always found common ground to get along.
“I really appreciate the support, the emails I’ve received, the compliments my wife and I have both received, the gratitude and thanks for all the things I do. That really means a lot to me.”
Timmerman says the city is in capable hands with the election of Mike Evans, whom Timmerman endorsed.
“I feel really good that Mike Evans was elected,” he said. “He’ll do a real good job and continue with the growth of Gretna.”
Mayor Jim Timmerman shared this letter with the Gretna Breeze on Oct. 13. His term ended Dec. 1.
It has been a humbling experience and an honor to serve the citizens of Gretna for the past eight years as Mayor. It has given me the opportunity to meet with many of you in order to share ideas for the Community. City staff has been excellent in the service they have provided the Community and myself. We have received many compliments from citizens and communities statewide on the outstanding service they have provided.
As most of you are aware, I have never used the term politician to describe myself, but more of a business person. I normally associate the phrase “self-promoter” with those that identify as a politician. With that said, please let me take the time to cover some of the accomplishments that have been achieved for the city over the last few years.
One of the first issues was to replace the City Administrator. We hired a search firm to help us obtain qualified candidates. After a review process with council, Jeff Kooistra was selected and continues to provide outstanding services to the City. On my recommendation we hired Jeff Miller from the Law Firm Young and White to serve as City Attorney. Jeff has great knowledge of the law and provides excellent service. No other changes were made as the remainder of the staff continue to serve the City.
The status of the Mall was in question as no work had been accomplished in several months. We gathered our team back together and after several meetings with the developer over a year, we were able to put a package together which worked out beneficially for both sides. The rest is history as the Nebraska Crossing Mall continues to grow and show increased business year over year. The first incentive will be completed in three more years bringing additional sales tax income for the community.
Notable other items were securing 7 acres of land at 204th / Angus for additional park land and the new library. The Library Foundation is still working out details for seeking donations in order to secure the dollars needed to build. The area chosen allows for future expansion. Land and parking will be provided by the City. Please reach out to the Library Foundation with any donations you wish to make towards the project at gretnapubliclibraryfoundation.org.
Improvements to 204th and 216th streets, along with walking trails, provides increased safety for both pedestrians and traffic. Capehart Road west of Highway 6 is in the process of being paved, Capehart Road east of Highway 6 will be paved with costs shared with the County in conjunction with improvements to the Park area.
The passage of ½ sales tax to fund the recreational park area has been an item that I hoped to achieve in my first term, but am happy that it will now be a reality. The planning for this area included citizens, school district, and City, which resulted in activities for the entire area designated as recreational. This area will provide good quality of life for Gretna serving all our residents for years to come. The bonds which were passed in the Primary Election were designated for the funds to be used for recreation within the park.
The addition of a one central location for The Public Works Department was a much-needed addition. The location in the Industrial park North of 370 has worked out well with room for expansion as Gretna continues to grow.
The downtown improvements Phase 1 is just about complete. The Downtown Business Association have been asking the City for several years to improve this area. Meetings were held with the Association, business owners, citizens, and City Council to formulate a vision for the Downtown area. I will admit my participation was limited as the Downtown Association took the lead along with business owners and council to develop the design along with JEO Planning Group and Olmsted and Perry Group. They held several public meetings to gather input from all stakeholders on design standards. As a result, this has generated interest in the area. A former business location on the east side of McKenna St has plans for offices on the main floor and apartments on the 2nd floor. In addition, the vacant lot on the west side there are plans being discussed to construct an office building. City Hall is close to capacity in relation to size of City Staff. With the movement of Public Works to their new location Council is now looking to have the building next to City Hall converted to offices. A parking lot on the north side can be added in order to provide additional parking for the City and downtown.
Another project was completion of water and sewer lines south of I-80. This has created additional interest in industrial areas for the City. Plans from one developer south of I-80 across from the Mall are in the beginning stages of discussion. Sarpy County Economic Development Corporation has a company with plans for a large distribution facility south of that location. This is the second time in the last two years that SCEDC is in discussions with representatives for that company. The City has supplied development information on what we are able to provide in order to have the company locate in that area. The project name is Husky. Preliminary discussion with a developer south of I-80 across from the Mall are in progress for commercial lots. We have two other industrial parks, one with 20 lots and the other with 13 lots which are seeing businesses locate. BDC Commons along Highway 6 is presently developing land to locate a Fareway Grocery store along with Casey’s Convenience store.
During my terms we have had wage/benefit studies completed by an outside firm twice with the most recent done in 2019. The size of the City, along with close proximity to larger cities, was taken in to account. The City has increased both maximum and minimum ranges for all pay grades as a result of these studies. Increase in pay were given to ensure that each employee was within the range. Increases in benefits have been added and offered to all employees. As with other cities in the county, primarily in the Public Works Sector, we do see some turnover due to higher wages from both other cities and the private sector. The City Administrator serves as Personnel Director and has handled employee concerns professionally.
As said at the beginning, it has been an honor to serve all citizens. I have enjoyed the comments (both pro/con) from all of you. The dedication to jobs and mutual respect from staff has been overwhelming. When I was asked to serve as Mayor to iron out some previous issues, my intentions were to serve one term, but wanted to serve one more term in order to accomplish those things that were still not completed. As I leave the City there will always be things to do as it continues to grow. I leave this City in great financial shape, solid infrastructure to continue growth and with the heart of a small town. My spouse and I look forward to the next journey as we move into retirement.
Jim Timmerman
