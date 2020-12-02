Timmerman celebrates successful 8 years

The passage of ½ sales tax to fund the recreational park area has been an item that I hoped to achieve in my first term, but am happy that it will now be a reality. The planning for this area included citizens, school district, and City, which resulted in activities for the entire area designated as recreational. This area will provide good quality of life for Gretna serving all our residents for years to come. The bonds which were passed in the Primary Election were designated for the funds to be used for recreation within the park.

The downtown improvements Phase 1 is just about complete. The Downtown Business Association have been asking the City for several years to improve this area. Meetings were held with the Association, business owners, citizens, and City Council to formulate a vision for the Downtown area. I will admit my participation was limited as the Downtown Association took the lead along with business owners and council to develop the design along with JEO Planning Group and Olmsted and Perry Group. They held several public meetings to gather input from all stakeholders on design standards. As a result, this has generated interest in the area. A former business location on the east side of McKenna St has plans for offices on the main floor and apartments on the 2nd floor. In addition, the vacant lot on the west side there are plans being discussed to construct an office building. City Hall is close to capacity in relation to size of City Staff. With the movement of Public Works to their new location Council is now looking to have the building next to City Hall converted to offices. A parking lot on the north side can be added in order to provide additional parking for the City and downtown.