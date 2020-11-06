Toastmasters offer free online event

Enhance your speaking and leadership skills at a free Toastmasters online event Nov. 16 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Those age 18 or older are invited to join.
RSVP to Marian Gramlich at marian.d24tm@gmail.com or Janel Asche at janel.d24tm@gmail.com for Zoom link.
Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. Follow this link to learn more about Toastmasters: youtube.com/watch?v=-OHb4gFkQZQ&feature=youtu.be.
