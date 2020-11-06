 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Toastmasters offer free online event
0 comments

Toastmasters offer free online event

Enhance your speaking and leadership skills at a free Toastmasters online event Nov. 16 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Those age 18 or older are invited to join.

RSVP to Marian Gramlich at marian.d24tm@gmail.com or Janel Asche at janel.d24tm@gmail.com for Zoom link.

Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. Follow this link to learn more about Toastmasters: youtube.com/watch?v=-OHb4gFkQZQ&amp;feature=youtu.be.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jen Day, Legislature, District 49
Gretna

Jen Day, Legislature, District 49

  • Updated

Jen Day is challenging incumbent Sen. Andrew La Grone for a seat representing District 49’s western Sarpy County in the Nebraska Legislature.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert