Tree of the Year competition open

The Gretna Arbor Society/Tree Board will host a 2020 Fall Tree of the Year competition in efforts to increase enthusiasm for September’s Tree Planting Month.

The Tree Board is seeking nominations for the best true evergreen or deciduous tree to plant this fall in the City of Gretna or neighboring Gretna School District. Board members will judge the contest and the winner will receive a free tree from Gretna Plains Nursery.

Arrangements will be made for pickup and guidance will be provided during planting. Winning team photos will be submitted to the local newspaper.

If the winning submission is outstanding, the winning team will be featured in the Nebraska Arborists Association December quarterly newsletter and also sent to the Nebraska Forest Service and the Arbor Day Foundation as part of the Gretna’s application for the Arbor Day Tree City USA Growth Award for 2020.

Applications should be emailed to jlkeepers45@gmail.com no later than Sept. 28. Application should include a creative team name, name on contact person, that person’s email address and phone number, tree nominated and creative reasons for the nomination.

With questions about the competition, contact Jim Keepers at 402-332-0715 or jlkeepers45@gmail.com.

