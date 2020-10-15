Tree Rebate Program available

The Gretna Arbor Society (Tree Board) brings back its highly successful Tree Rebate Program for the residence of the City of Gretna this month.

The program kicked off Oct. 5 and runs through the end of September 2021, or until funds run out.

Rebates will be $30 per tree up to a total of $60 for two trees per applicant. Funds are limited and rebates are first come, first served.

The application form and rules can be picked up at Gretna City Hall or Town & Country Floral, or downloaded at gretnane.org. The application also contains a listing of recommended trees to plant. Trees must be bought at a nursery and not a box store.

For additional details, contact Jim Keepers, Gretna Arbor Society Chairperson and Certified Nebraska Arborist at 402-618-8837 or jlkeepers45@gmail.com.

* NOTE: A previous version of this news item incorrectly stated that the program ran through the end of the month. The Breeze regrets the error.

