Two future Huskers and a Cowboy among Gretna players signing to play college football

The frigid weather canceled classes Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Gretna High School, but the gymnasium was still a busy place at 7 a.m.

That’s where five members of the Class A state runner-up Dragons were signing their collegiate football letters of intent.

Two of those players – tackle Mason Goldman and defensive end Korver Demma – will be heading to Nebraska. Goldman is a scholarship player while Demma will be a preferred walk-on.

Also signing were quarterback Zane Flores with Oklahoma State, wide receiver Joe Roll with South Dakota State and wide receiver Braylen Muhle with Concordia.

There was a decided Husker flavor to the proceedings with the presence of some Nebraska balloons and glazed donuts with red frosting.

Goldman signed with NU after entertaining offers from Kansas State and Vanderbilt. The 6-foot-6, 255-pounder said he is ready to put in the work to play whatever position is asked.

“For defensive tackle I’d probably need to get to 280-300 pounds,” he said. “If it’s offensive line then it’s 315 to 320.”

When asked about future team goals for the Huskers, Goldman had a ready answer.

“Short term, a bowl game,” he said. “Long term, a national championship.”

Gretna head coach Mike Kayl said Goldman’s versatility should help jump-start his collegiate career.

“Mason has got some options to play on either side of the ball,” the coach said. “He’s got the frame and the footwork, and the potential is there.”

Goldman said he was excited to play for new NU coach Matt Rhule, who recently visited Gretna and also hosted Goldman on campus for an official visit.

“He’s got a lot of compassion,” the tackle said. “You could tell how much he cared about us.”

Goldman, who repeated as a first-team All-Nebraska selection, added that he had to shift gears from interim coach Mickey Joseph to Rhule.

“I was trying to get to know Mickey,” he said. “When coach Rhule came in I panicked a little bit, but everything went smooth.”

Demma, the son of former Nebraska volleyball All-American Megan Korver, said it’s always been his dream to play for NU.

“I’m excited to show what I can do,” he said. “I’ve been a Husker fan my whole life and I’m ready to put in the work every day.”

The 6-2, 225-pound All-Nebraska lineman led Class A in sacks and had 77 tackles as the Dragons were a plus-20 in turnover margin.

“Since the first day I met Korver, he’s always talked about someday playing at Nebraska,” Kayl said. “He’s definitely put in the work and I’m glad it’s playing out for him.”

Demma said he’s ready to suit up for Rhule, who was once a walk-on player at Penn State.

“Coach told me that if I put in the work, good things will come,” he said. “He’s a great guy, really down to earth.”

One player who slipped away from the Huskers is Flores, who was part of the family contingent wearing Oklahoma State orange. The 6-3, 195-pounder set a state record with 9,163 career passing yards as a four-year starter and a two-time All-Nebraska selection.

“It’s definitely a relief to have signing day over with,” he said. “Ever since I committed, I’ve been looking forward to this day.”

Kayl said the Cowboys are getting a good one.

“He’s a great kid and an unbelievable worker,” the coach said. “He’s got a ton of talent and he’s such a good representative for our school.”

Flores did everything possible to try and bring that championship to Gretna in the Class A final against Omaha Westside. He threw for 414 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another but a last-second 45-yard field goal by Tristan Alvano boosted the Warriors to a 43-41 victory.

The quarterback was on the field for that final kick and narrowly missed blocking it with his left hand.

“It was definitely a tough loss,” he said. “But we weren’t going to let that moment define the season we had.”

Flores added that he was thankful for the support he received after making his decision to play for Oklahoma State.

“I’m really grateful for that,” he said. “I visited with the whole staff there and it just seemed like the right place for me.”

Roll, who missed much of the season because of injury, had 877 receiving yards and eight touchdowns as a junior.

Muhle was one of several targets for Flores, who threw 31 TD passes this season.