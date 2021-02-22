Upcoming cornhole tournament to honor Jeff Boyden, raise funds for JAVELAN

“The more we spoke, I said I would rather it be for a veteran, for a service dog,” Darlene said. “Jeff had an old English bulldog, Patton, and Patton was like his service dog.

“He suffered from PTSD and Patton was always able to somehow bring him out of it and calm him down.”

Boyden was deployed three times in his 27 years of service, serving in the Army and Navy before the Army, again. A former post commander at American Legion Wicomico Post 64 in Maryland, Boyden also served as post commander at American Legion Millard Post 374. He and Darlene helped form the Legion Riders at the Millard Post.

Darlene said that Boyden was grateful for the life afforded to him by the service members who came before him, which is what pushed him to join the service and pay it forward.

Though never members of Gretna Legion Post 216, the Boydens spent countless hours at the post with friends, throwing bags.

“He loved his country, his family, children and grandchildren dearly,” Darlene said. “He loved Harleys.

“He always took the time to talk to an older veteran if we were out somewhere. He always went out of his way to shake their hand and thank them for their service.”