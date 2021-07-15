Vala's hiring for fall season

Vala’s Pumpkin Patch & Apple Orchard is now hiring seasonal employees for fall 2021 season.

Applicants must be able to work a minimum of 15 hours a week during the September and October season. Individuals should be friendly and ready to enjoy working in a team-based, family-oriented atmosphere.

Applicants must be 16 years old by Sept. 1, as Vala’s does not hire anyone under the age of 16. Certain positions may require that you be be 18, 19 or 21-years-old.

Starting pay rate is $9 per hour. Employment includes flexible scheduling, employee discounts on food and merchandise, free employee season pass, up to five free season passes for family and friends and four free general admission tickets.

Applicants that are chosen to move forward in the hiring process will be contacted to attend a group interview that is held in late July or early August. Contact will be made by email.

Open positions include cashiers, food team, attractions, medical, security and parking lot, and tractor driving.

For more information or to apply, visit valaspumpkinpatch.com.

