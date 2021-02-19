Vala's offering internship opportunities

Local internships with Vala’s Pumpkin Patch & Apple Orchard are open to current college students and recent graduates.

One position is available in each of the following fields: agriculture, landscape, communications, culinary and hospitality.

Applicants must be a current student or recent graduate of an accredited college of university in the United States and at least 18 years of age at the beginning of the internship. Most internships will begin in late summer and end after the Vala’s fall season. Applicants must be able to work a portion of hours in August through October.

To apply, email a cover letter and resume to Vala’s HR manager Brianne McDonald at brianne.mcdonald@valaspumpkinpatch.com.

Deadline to apply is April 1 but the positions may be filled sooner, as interviews will be set up promptly.

Vala’s is one of the largest pick-your-own pumpkin patches in the world, spanning 400+ acres and including more than 50 attractions and over 25 specialty food locations. Vala’s is also the largest apple orchard in Nebraska with more than 30 acres of apple trees.

“Our surrounding community has given us such strong support and we are happy to be able to give back with this unique opportunity,” McDonald said.

For more information or to find the online application, visit www.valaspumpkinpatch.com/internship-opportunities.

