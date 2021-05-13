 Skip to main content
Venture Crew garage sale set for Saturday
Venture Crew garage sale set for Saturday

Gretna Venture Crew 363 will host a garage sale May 15 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the corner of 216th Street and Schramm Road.

Items are offered for a freewill donation to benefit the Scouts.

