Venture Crew to host steak feed

Gretna Venture Crew 363 will host a steak feed April 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Gretna American Legion Post 216, 11690 S. 216th St. Funds raised will help send the crew on their next High Adventure trip.

Cost is $15 for an 8-ounce New York strip steak, baked potato, salad, roll and drink. Desserts offered for free-will donation; $13 each for ages 60 and older and for immediate family members of four or more. A kid’s meal of hot dog, chips and drink will be available for $4.