Venture Crew to host steak feed

Gretna Venture Crew 363 will host a steak feed April 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Gretna American Legion Post 216, 11690 S. 216th St. Funds raised will help send the crew on their next High Adventure trip.
Cost is $15 for an 8-ounce New York strip steak, baked potato, salad, roll and drink. Desserts offered for free-will donation; $13 each for ages 60 and older and for immediate family members of four or more. A kid’s meal of hot dog, chips and drink will be available for $4.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Rachel George
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today