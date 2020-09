Gretna VFW Post 10725 and Gretna American Legion Post 216 will host a veterans benefits event Sept. 12 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Legion, 11690 S. 216th St.

The event will feature guest speakers Tracy Jones, Sarpy County Service Officer, David Conrad, Veteran Outreach Program Specialist and Dave Nieto, Medicare Benefits, followed by a Q-and-A session.

The event is free and open to all veterans, their families and caregivers.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.