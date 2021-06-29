VFW Post 10725 named best in state

Gretna’s VFW Post 10725 was recently recognized as the Best All-Around Post for the state of Nebraska.

The award was presented over the first weekend in June during the VFW Nebraska State Convention, held in Norfolk.

“We brought home a beautiful plaque,” said Post 10725 Commander Larry Cushing. “Both Dave (Dietze) and I were pretty well shocked; you could have knocked us over with a feather.”

Cushing said there is lots of criteria they look at, but ultimately, the final decision on who gets the award is made by the VFW’s state commander.

“The state quartermaster had recommended us for that position,” Cushing said. “It was kind of a unanimous decision from both of them.”

Cushing said Post 10725 has come quite a way over the past few years.

“Not too long ago, the Gretna Post wasn’t doing the best,” he said. “We didn’t have the enthusiasm and membership that it has now. With the good participation we’ve had, we’ve been able to make some pretty good strides in the community, which was looked upon favorably from the state level.