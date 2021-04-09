Video: Chamber outing at Top Golf
Gretna’s own Carrie Wiegman will publish her debut novel, “Coming In From the Outfield,” on April 9.
At its April 6 meeting, the Gretna City Council addressed emergency repairs to a municipal well.
The Gretna’s girls varsity soccer squad continues to bulldoze any and all competition on the pitch after beating Papillion-La Vista on Tuesday…
Gretna High School’s powerlifting team earned its first ever trophy at the state meet March 13. The girls team took second place overall at the Nebraska State Powerlifting Championships at Midland University.
A new casual dining spot has popped up along the Highway 370 corridor in Gretna.
Gretna Venture Crew 363 will host a steak feed April 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Gretna American Legion Post 216, 11690 S. 216th St. Funds raised wi…
Eyeconic Vision will host Talk with the Doc Vision Workshop from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, at 11844 Standing Stone Drive, Suite 100.
The Knights of Columbus Gretna Council #10047 will host a wild game feed May 1 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus St.
With the explosive popularity of its Esports team over the past year, Gretna High School will make good use of a $20,000 grant awarded by Facebook.