Walk serves to remember Gretna girls on graduation day
Despite the rain, many gathered Sunday morning at Gretna Elementary School for the For Our Four Graduation Walk.

20210519_gb_walk6.jpg

Many purchased flowers to leave along the For Our Four Graduation Walk route on May 16. The walk served to honor Addisyn Pfeifer, Kloe Odermatt, Alex Minardi and Abby Barth, who would have graduted from Gretna High School over the weekend.
20210519_gb_walk9.jpg

Despite the rain, many embark on the For Our Four Graduation Walk route on May 16.

The informal walk served to remember Abby Barth, Addisyn Pfeifer, Alex Minardi and Kloe Odermatt, four Gretna High School students killed in a tragic car accident on June 17, 2019. The four girls would have graduated from GHS this evening.

20210519_gb_walk4.jpg

A walk participant takes a card from the memorial honoring Abby Barth and Alex Minardi on May 16. The memorial was set up in front of Gretna Middle School, along the For Our Four Graduation Walk route.

The walk began with prayer at Gretna Elementary, moving down past Gretna Middle School and The Beanery, toward Alex's former home and back, toward Addisyn's former home, circling back to Gretna Elementary.

20210519_gb_walk7.jpg

Friends and family support each other in prayer May 16 in front of Gretna Elementary School. The school served as the starting point for the For Our Four Graduation Walk, held in celebration of Abby Barth, Alex Minardi, Kloe Odermatt and Addisyn Pfeifer.
20210519_gb_walk8.jpg

Friends and family gather to pray at Gretna Elementary School on May 16. The prayer kicked off the For Our Four Graduation Walk, held in memory of the four Gretna High School students killed in a tragic car accident on June 17, 2019.

Memorials to honor each of the girls were set up underneath tents along the way.

20210519_gb_walk5.jpg

Walkers visit a memorial remembering Alex Minardi and Abby Barth along the For Our Four Graduation Walk route on May 16.
20210519_gb_walk1.jpg

Friends and teammates of Addisyn Pfeifer gather at her memorial in front of her former home May 16 along the For Our Four Graduation Walk route.
20210519_gb_walk3.jpg

Friends and family gather for memorials and hugs May 16 at the Kloe Odermatt memorial along the For Our Four Graduation Walk route.
20210519_gb_walk2.jpg

Signs along the For Our Four Graduation Walk route memorialize Alex Minardi and Abby Barth.
