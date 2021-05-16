Walk serves to remember Gretna girls on graduation day

Despite the rain, many gathered Sunday morning at Gretna Elementary School for the For Our Four Graduation Walk.

The informal walk served to remember Abby Barth, Addisyn Pfeifer, Alex Minardi and Kloe Odermatt, four Gretna High School students killed in a tragic car accident on June 17, 2019. The four girls would have graduated from GHS this evening.

The walk began with prayer at Gretna Elementary, moving down past Gretna Middle School and The Beanery, toward Alex's former home and back, toward Addisyn's former home, circling back to Gretna Elementary.

Memorials to honor each of the girls were set up underneath tents along the way.

