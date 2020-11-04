Warm items sought for annual coat drive

The fifth annual Gretna community coat drive is underway.

The event is held annually by the St. Patrick Catholic Church Knights of Columbus.

Donations will be collected for the homeless through Nov. 16. Items that provide warm are needed, including coats, sweaters, pants, gloves, stockings, hats or caps.

Items will be donated to The Least of My Brethren for distribution.

“The Gretna community has been very generous during the past years,” said organizer Bob Ostdiek. “Each year’s collection has provided over 500 items for these citizens of Gretna and the Omaha area.”

There are several collection points throughout the community: McKinney’s Food Center, 215 Enterprise Drive; St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 W. Angus St.; Gretna United Methodist Church, 11457 S. 204th St.; Resurrection Lutheran Church, 153 S. McKenna Ave.

“The pandemic may be of concern to people at this time,” Ostdiek said. “This has been discussed with Bruce Harvey who heads The Least of My Brethren. As Mr. Harvey stated, winter will come and the homeless will be present.

“The needs for warm clothing will not go away because of the pandemic. We believe the community will be generous again this year and donate good used or new items to help the homeless through another winter.”

