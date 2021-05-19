 Skip to main content
Water and sewer rates increase
Water and sewer rate changes are underway in Gretna.

Residents likely noticed the change on their May 15 bill.

Sewer rates are now $8.25 (up from $8 in April 2020) plus $4.6972 per 1,000 gallons inside city limits, and $13.95 (up 15 cents) plus $7.0458 per 1,000 gallons outside city limits.

Water rates are up 35 cents at $14.30 plus $2.6791 per 1,000 gallons inside city limits and $21.45 (up 52 cents) plus $4.0187 per 1,000 gallons outside city limits.

The City averages each user's water use from November through February. The sewer bill is based on this usage and is therefore set for the next year.

