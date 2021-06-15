Weitkam places in writing contest

Sara Weitkam, eighth grade English student with teacher Lori Wewel, won third place in the middle school division of the Bess Streeter Aldrich story writing contest, sponsored by the Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation in Elmwood, Nebraska.

Her story — “Nonna’s Bread” — is about a young girl, Georgie, who visits her grandmother, who lives in a rural Illinois town. Georgie is less than thrilled about having to stay with her grandmother, but through the visit, she learns to appreciate what Nonna has taught her and the importance of family and heritage.