Wild game feed set for May 1

The Knights of Columbus Gretna Council #10047 will host a wild game feed May 1 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 508 Angus St.

The event will feature a whole alligator, pheasant, quail, duck, dove, canada goose, deer, elk, turkey, hog and more.

Doors open at 5:15 p.m. for drinks and appetizers. Dinners at 6 p.m.

A silent auction will be held at 7 p.m. and a live auction will follow at 8 p.m.

The event will also feature live music.

Limited tickets are available. Cost is $40 for a single ticket or $240 for a table of six. Purchase of a table gets you entered in a drawing for a Ruger 10/22 semi-automatic rifle.

For more information, contact Bruce at 402-521-4262.

