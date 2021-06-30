Young chefs cook up fun at new Culinary Summer Camp

Children with an interest in all things culinary have a new opportunity through Gretna Public Schools this year.
For the first time in June, Gretna Public Schools’ Food and Nutrition Services offered its Culinary Summer Camp, featuring programming built by FANS Director Sharon Schaefer.
“It was something that the parents indicated they were interested in, us teaching their kids how to cook,” Schaefer said.
The interest was shared in a 2019 survey distributed to district families, so Food and Nutrition Services staff could see what needs the district was meeting and identify untapped potential.
“Research shows that children who understand where their food comes from, and being encouraged to participate in gardening and cooking, consume more healthful foods throughout their entire life span,” Schaefer said. “Our kids are at such a critical age to make this part of their everyday, normal life. We touch food, cook food, eat food and try food. They don’t have to love everything, but just being able to appreciate that adventure and willingness to try it is a very important life skill.”
The first session of the camp was held June 14 through June 16. Eleven students attended the beginner session and five attended the more advanced course.
In the beginner session, quick breads were the morning focus. The students made banana bread, zucchini brownies and oatmeal pancakes.
“Once you learn the basics of quick breads, you can make any kind of fruit or vegetable-flavored breads, pancakes, cookies, things kids love to eat,” Schaefer said.
Utilizing technology, campers looked to Instagram for food photography inspiration.
“Even our third- through fifth-graders have a phone or access to a device,” Schaefer said. “They’re already thinking about, if not taking pictures of their food.
“We had a session called ‘Play With Your Food’ where they had to build a critter sandwich or transform their pancake into an animal. When it’s a piece of art and they’re not required to consume, kids will actually open their minds to try new flavors and textures. If you set them down with five new items and they’re playing and creating, you take away that ‘You have to eat it.’ They’re more engaged and are more likely to say, ‘Hey, can I try this?’”
The beginner session also talked about edible gardens, what we grow and why, and visited the herb garden maintain by Gretna High School students and staff. Students talked about the aromas of herbs and spices, and why their nose is important in the process of eating and determining what they like.
In the more advanced session, staff took a different approach.
“With the older kids, we’re assuming they already know how to measure a cup of flour and how to cream butter and sugar together,” Schaefer said.
The camp utilized STEM, studying yeast to make different kinds of bread: dinner rolls, a crusty french loaf and braided challah bread.
Students used Tik Tok recipes as inspiration, even recreating some of the quick recipe videos made popular on the video platform. The campers created a smoothie recipe video, which was posted on the Meals4Dragons Facebook page.
“We also went through all of our most critical cooking techniques: sauté, raise, poach, fry roast … We went through a series of three different dinner meals they could recreate at home and made sure to include all of those critical cooking techniques, so if I a recipe said broil or simmer, they would know what that means.”
Dinner recipes included a vegetable risotto and poached salmon with friend zucchini.
“It was very fun to see the different kids go from shy and little bit unsure to, by the end of the day, getting along so well,” Schaefer said. “It was cool to get them all together at the high school, since most of them will be in the same building once they’re older. It opened their world a little bit.”
A second session of the GPS FANS Culinary Summer Camp will run July 12 through July 14. Half-day sessions are held Monday through Wednesday.
“We’re offering it twice a year because different families go on vacation and participate in different camps on a variety of schedules,” Schaefer said. “We also wanted an option for anyone that had a compromised immune system and felt more comfortable wearing masks.”
During the June camp, masks were required. In July, masks will be optional.
Social distancing and safety protocols will be followed at both sessions, so space is limited to 16 in the morning and 10 in the afternoon.
Beginner sessions, recommended for third through fifth graders, will be held from 8 to 11:30 a.m.
Skill level is beginner to intermediate. Course topics will include quick breads, healthy snacks and edible gardening. Cost is $75 and the camp is held at Gretna High School in Culinary Lab Room 717.
Advanced sessions will be held from noon to 3:30 p.m. and are recommended for grades six and up.
Skill level is intermediate to advanced. Course topics include yeast leavened breads, quick dinners and summer favorites. Cost is $120 and the camp is held at Gretna High School in Culinary Lab Room 717.
The camp meets in the Gretna High School classroom used for cooking classes. Planning and instruction is offered by GPS FANS Director Sharon Schaefer, along GHS family and consumer science teacher Jennifer Schmit.
“Having that environment where its set up to teach kids how to cook, it was a great partnership,” Schaefer said.
For more information or to register, visit www.gretnaschoolspay.org. Registration is expected to close Thursday or Friday.
Schaefer said the camp will definitely be held in the future. She hopes to send a survey out to parents of this summer’s campers to see if they liked the three half-day sessions, or if they’d like more or less educational time.
Expanding on the Culinary Camp, Schaefer also hopes to pilot an after school Cooking Club in early 2022.
“I think we’ll offer the exact same camp next year for those that couldn’t join, plus a more advanced class for elementary-schoolers and a new class for the older kids, so they’re not doing the same things over if they want to come back,” she said.