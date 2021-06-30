Young chefs cook up fun at new Culinary Summer Camp

The camp utilized STEM, studying yeast to make different kinds of bread: dinner rolls, a crusty french loaf and braided challah bread.

Students used Tik Tok recipes as inspiration, even recreating some of the quick recipe videos made popular on the video platform. The campers created a smoothie recipe video, which was posted on the Meals4Dragons Facebook page.

“We also went through all of our most critical cooking techniques: sauté, raise, poach, fry roast … We went through a series of three different dinner meals they could recreate at home and made sure to include all of those critical cooking techniques, so if I a recipe said broil or simmer, they would know what that means.”

Dinner recipes included a vegetable risotto and poached salmon with friend zucchini.

“It was very fun to see the different kids go from shy and little bit unsure to, by the end of the day, getting along so well,” Schaefer said. “It was cool to get them all together at the high school, since most of them will be in the same building once they’re older. It opened their world a little bit.”

A second session of the GPS FANS Culinary Summer Camp will run July 12 through July 14. Half-day sessions are held Monday through Wednesday.