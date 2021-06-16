Young creatives flourish at Camp Invention

Camp Invention welcomed 74 students to Gretna Middle School last week.
A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the camp promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance, resourcefulness and problem-solving skills and encourages entrepreneurship.
The camp has been a Gretna staple for many years, often seeing about 100 children during the week-long camp each summer.
Last year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the camp was moved to an online platform. This year, campers were able to resume in-person sessions, with the local camp seeing about 50% new and 50% returning campers.
Each year, the program features a new curriculum. According to camp organizers, for 2021 modules included:
• Open Mic: Campers amplify their creative voice, reverse engineer a wireless microphone, and then develop and promote their own extraordinary invention.
• Duck Chuck: Through hands-on experiments with trajectory and velocity, children build their own device to launch rubber ducks around the world.
• Road Rally: Imaginations accelerate as children design nature-inspired vehicles that can zoom across land and add prototype elements for moving through air and water.
• SolarBot: Campers build and take care of their own solar-powered robotic cricket, creating protective gear, a customized habitat and a fun cricket playground.
Along with attending each module daily, campers ate lunch, played games and learned the camp song. Extra activities included themed days such as Crazy Sock/Hair Day and “Invent Your Own Outfit.”
“We’re really happy to be back in person,” said Kelly Dibelka, Camp Invention’s assistant director, who will assume the director role as longtime coordinator David DeCent will retire. “Last year, for being online, it was really good, but nothing can replace the in-person experience, working as a team and meeting new kids.”