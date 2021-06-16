Young creatives flourish at Camp Invention

Camp Invention welcomed 74 students to Gretna Middle School last week.

A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, the camp promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance, resourcefulness and problem-solving skills and encourages entrepreneurship.

The camp has been a Gretna staple for many years, often seeing about 100 children during the week-long camp each summer.

Last year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the camp was moved to an online platform. This year, campers were able to resume in-person sessions, with the local camp seeing about 50% new and 50% returning campers.

Each year, the program features a new curriculum. According to camp organizers, for 2021 modules included:

• Open Mic: Campers amplify their creative voice, reverse engineer a wireless microphone, and then develop and promote their own extraordinary invention.

• Duck Chuck: Through hands-on experiments with trajectory and velocity, children build their own device to launch rubber ducks around the world.