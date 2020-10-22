 Skip to main content
Youth groups collect drive-thru donations
Volunteers man the drive-thru donation site Oct. 14 at Gretna United Methodist Church. Due to COVID-19, the annual youth scavenger hunt fundraiser for Heartland Family Service Safe Haven Abuse Shelter was moved to a drive-thru event.

 Photo courtesy of Nicole Hunter

Nearly two truckloads of donations were collected Oct. 14 in the Gretna United Methodist Church parking lot.

Members of youth groups at GUMC, St Patrick’s Catholic Church and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church staffed the drive-thru donation site for this year’s youth scavenger hunt fundraiser for Heartland Family Service Safe Haven Abuse Shelter.

“This year we are choosing not to send 100 kids out into the neighborhoods, but we still wish to do something for the abuse shelter since they rely heavily on this event for their yearly donations,” Nicole Hunter, GUMC senior high youth group leader, wrote in an email. “Every year their stock room is nearly empty as we get ready to do our scavenger hunt. We fill their shelves and they couldn’t be more appreciative.”

Hunter said the drive-through site, a change due this year due to COVID-19, went well. There were many volunteers — more than 50 — though the drive did not collect as many items as it normally does. She hopes to hold another drive in the spring to ensure the shelter’s shelves are full until next year’s drive.

“They rely on just our donations every year,” Hunter said. “We fill ‘em up and give them enough to last a year.”

People seemed to like the dropoff site, Hunter said.

Organizers hope to make the dropoff a permanent option, coupled with youth picking up donations from local neighborhoods when it is safe to do so.

