Gretna's varsity legion squad opens July with doubleheader split

The Gretna Dragons senior legion baseball team ended June with two big wins, but split a doubleheader on Thursday, July 1, against a tough Cornerstone team on the road despite a late, but valiant, attempted comeback in game one.

Cornerstone rocked Gretna with three runs in the bottom of the first of game one for an early 3-0 lead before adding another run in the third for what turned out to be the game-clinching run. The Dragons rallied late in the top of the seventh, but it was too little too late as Gretna’s three runs were one shy of forcing extras, losing 4-3 in game one. Chuck Thomas did most of the work on the mound with four innings pitched and zero earned runs on one hit and three strikeouts.

Game two of last Thursday’s action featured Brayden Chaney tossing four innings. Chaney allowed zero earned runs on two hits and had three strikeouts. Gretna jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first and added five more in the third before Cornerstone was able to score one, but after four innings it was 11-1 and all Dragons.