Gretna's varsity legion squad opens July with doubleheader split

The Gretna Dragons senior legion baseball team ended June with two big wins, but split a doubleheader on Thursday, July 1, against a tough Cornerstone team on the road despite a late, but valiant, attempted comeback in game one.
Cornerstone rocked Gretna with three runs in the bottom of the first of game one for an early 3-0 lead before adding another run in the third for what turned out to be the game-clinching run. The Dragons rallied late in the top of the seventh, but it was too little too late as Gretna’s three runs were one shy of forcing extras, losing 4-3 in game one. Chuck Thomas did most of the work on the mound with four innings pitched and zero earned runs on one hit and three strikeouts.
Game two of last Thursday’s action featured Brayden Chaney tossing four innings. Chaney allowed zero earned runs on two hits and had three strikeouts. Gretna jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first and added five more in the third before Cornerstone was able to score one, but after four innings it was 11-1 and all Dragons.
With the help from a couple of defensive errors, Cornerstone managed four runs in the bottom of the fifth and one more in the sixth to make it somewhat intriguing at 11-6 in the top of the seventh, but Gretna added insurance runs. TJ Silliman knocked in another run with one out, Caden Boswell hit a clutch single to load the bases again and the Dragons scored two in the seventh to make it 13-6.
Gretna was able to close out game two with a scoreless bottom of the seventh to split the series after their 13-6 win. Boswell and teammate Caleb Schnell led the way at the plate with three hits a piece as they combined for five total RBI. After their holiday weekend, Papillion-La Vista South is slated for another doubleheader against Fremont’s Cornhusker League on Monday, July 5.
