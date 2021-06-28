Gross’ legion squad goes 1-1 over busy tournament weekend

Coming off a big nine-run win over Elkhorn South on Tuesday, June 22, the Gross Catholic legion baseball team sponsored by Peitzmeier Demolition split their weekend action with a loss to Bismarck on Friday and a win over Lincoln Pius X on Saturday.

The Cougars’ weekend began on Friday with a Battle of Omaha tournament matchup against Bismarck at Omaha Bryan’s ballpark on Friday night. Unfortunately, the traveling Bismarck squad would get the best of Gross in a scrappy 5-2 loss. Gross was then slated to play Bryan for more Battle of Omaha action but, due to weather conditions, the game would not get played.

Teams were luckily able to get back on the field Saturday to resume the tournament as Peitzmeier Demolition took on Union Bank and Trust of Lincoln Pius X under the lights. Nick Boring got the start on the mound for the Cougars as he threw for four complete innings and allowed only two runs alongside three strikeouts. Boring also had two hits and two RBI at the plate while teammate Luke Bies had a three-hit performance.

Because of the rainout, Gross finished the Battle of Omaha tournament with a 1-1 record and thus will not be in pursuit of the Battle of Omaha championship. North Platte and Bellevue West are the last two teams standing in the tournament and will match up at Omaha Burke on Monday, June 28, for Battle of Omaha bragging rights.

