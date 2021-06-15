Gross’ legion team splits four-game weekend with two wins and two losses

The Omaha Gross Catholic legion baseball team snapped its most recent five-game winning streak with two losses over the weekend on Saturday, June 12, and Sunday, June 13, to Sioux Falls West and the Pinnacle Bank Monarchs of Papio.

The Peitzmeier Demolition-sponsored Gross summer squad had been riding a five-game heater prior to their loss to Sioux Falls West last Saturday afternoon. The weekend began with an exceptional 9–1 performance over Lincoln High early Saturday.

Charles Monico led the offensive assault for the Cougars with four hits, three runs and three stolen bases as teammate Alex Kosse pitched for a complete six innings and gave up only one earned run on three hits versus the Links.

The win over Lincoln High was Gross’ fifth win in a row beginning with June 6th’s win over Omaha North but their luck ended with a 5–2 loss to Sioux Falls West after Saturday’s game two of the double-header. However, Peitzmeier Cougars quickly bounced back on Sunday, June 13, with an 8–7 win over Lincoln East’s legion squad in extra innings.

On top of the two wins this past weekend, four Cougars earned themselves honorable mentions for this year’s World Herald’s All-Class and All-Metro baseball teams in the likes of Connor and Kyle Capece, Luke Bies and Charles Monico.