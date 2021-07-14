Incoming Gretna volleyball players part of 14U National Division title run

Two incoming Gretna Dragons volleyball players — Hayden Hart and Elle Heckenlively — were part of a championship run in Las Vegas in late June after winning the 14U Girls National Division title with the Premier Nebraska 14 Gold squad.

The four-day tournament featured the Premier Nebraska team going undefeated with an impressive 11-0 record.

Hart and Heckenlively’s squad managed to lose only three sets out of the 25 sets they needed to win the tournament and the gold. Head coach Ashley Martin noted the team’s closeness in an interview conducted by USA Volleyball.

“It’s just a really awesome group of girls,” Martin said. “They always play for each other and they just really love each other.”

Martin also noted that no matter how big the moment was, each player knew their exact role and that everyone can be successful when playing as a team.

Both Hart and Heckenlively will be challenged next year as incoming freshmen, but one thing is for sure: both girls are not shy of nor unfamiliar with big-time success on the court.

