Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler commits to Creighton basketball

Josiah Dotzler had felt the heat since June.

Conversations between him and Creighton’s coaching staff seriously picked up then. His older brother, Josh, was the Bluejays’ starting point guard for a couple seasons. He plays high school basketball less than 15 minutes from the campus. It all felt too right.

After a fruitful visit and one final discussion at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam, he’d seen everything he needed to. The Bellevue West point guard announced his commitment to Creighton via Twitter on Monday morning.

“When coach (Greg McDermott) started reaching out, mostly this summer, I felt super wanted,” Dotzler said. “When I went on that visit, all the pieces started to align and I felt like I was at home.”

The three-star point guard held offers from Drake, Indiana State and UNO, which he’d received as recently as this past week. Dotzler’s eyes were set on the Bluejays long before then, though.

As the conversations grew more serious throughout the summer, Dotzler was drawn to McDermott’s honesty.

“He’d tell me things I need to work on, things I’m doing well,” Dotzler said. “And so I felt like I could trust him throughout the whole process with anything I had to say.”

Dotzler got the chance to tour the campus and sit in on his practice during his visit, being ushered by the coaching staff the entire way. The 6-foot-4 guard was impressed by how much attention they devoted to him.

“What stood out to me was the coaching staff,” Dotzler said. “They walked with me throughout the whole tour, they had lunch with me, they just showed how much they really wanted me. It meant a lot to see it not only from just a few coaches, but from their whole coaching staff.”

And it was at Peach Jam a week ago, where Dotzler’s MoKan Elite squad took home the championship, that he and the staff shared one final conversation about his fit with the program that sold him on his commitment to CU.

Of course, Dotzler considered his brother’s tenure at Creighton during the process. Josh, who played for the Dana Altman-led Bluejays when the team was still in the Missouri Valley Conference, led the team in assists per game in his final two seasons.

Despite hailing from a different era, Josh has remained connected to the program. Josiah actively sought him out when Creighton’s interest picked up.

“(Josh) was obviously a really good person to lean on as far as, ‘What should be the things that I’m looking for,’ ‘What do these things mean,’” Dotzler said. “And he helped me from the jump in terms of processing everything.”

Dotzler was far too young to vividly recall anything from his brother’s glory days as a Bluejay. But the atmosphere, the bright lights and the energy from the fans always stuck with him.

Soon enough, he’ll be able to visualize what it’s like to suit up for Creighton by his own account.