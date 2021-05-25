 Skip to main content
Both PLV boys and girls track teams finish top-15 at 2021 state track and field meet
Both PLV boys and girls track teams finish top-15 at 2021 state track and field meet

The Papillion-La Vista Monarchs featured numerous athletes at this year’s Class A state track and field tournament at Omaha Burke stadium on Wednesday, May 19, and Thursday, May 20, on their way to two top-15 finishes.

Results are posted below and will be organized by men’s and women’s events, followed by name, place and their time posted.

Women’s 100m prelims: sophomore Lindsay Miller, 22nd place (13.02 seconds).

Women’s 400m prelims: freshman Emily Crawford, 19th place (1:02.05).

Women’s 100m hurdles — 33”: senior Morgan Able, 10th place (PR 15.87 seconds), freshman Morgan Glaser, 11th place (PR 15.89”).

Women’s 300m hurdles — 30”: S. Glaser, ninth place (47.80”), Able, 14th place (48.62”), junior Sarah Glaser, 22nd place (50.45”).

Women’s 4x100 relay: Alexia Salamanca, Lindsay Miller, Ciara Williams and Dru Zoucha, eighth place (50.31”).

Women’s 4x400 relay: Lily Ziebarth, Sydney Kotz, Crawford and Williams, eighth place (4:08.29).

Women’s 4x800 relay: Kotz, Josie Karnik, Crawford and Grace Colbert, 15th place (10:32.65).

Women’s shot put: senior Brooke Dumont, sixth place (38’3.25”), sophomore Kyla Warden, 23rd place (32’2.75”).

Women’s discus: sophomore Dannika Rees, third place (122-08), Dumont, 19th place (100-11).

Women’s high jump: senior Norah Sis, first place (5’8”), M. Glaser, tied-fifth place (5’2”).

Women’s triple jump: senior Ava Cunningham, ninth place (34’10.5”).

The Papillion-La Vista Monarchs boys’ track and field team results posted below are organized the same, event first followed by name, place and time.

Men’s 100m prelims: senior Garrett Calhoun, 23rd place (12.18 seconds).

Men’s 200m prelims: Calhoun did not finish this event.

Men’s shot put: senior Alex Herman, second place (58’3”), junior Kyle Salanoa, 16th place (49’0.5”).

Men’s discus: Herman, first place (PR 180-08).

Men’s pole vault: senior Nathan Heldt, tied-third place (15 feet), senior Danny Miller, 13th place (13’), senior Gabriel Cahill, 15th (12’).

Men’s long jump: freshman Cooper Curtis, 24th place (19’7.5”)

The Monarch boys managed a top-15 finish, placing 14th with 23.5 team points, while the girls’ team finished with 24 points, good for 11th place. Congratulations to all the coaches, athletes and parents involved in representing Papillion-La Vista at the 2021 state track and field tournament.

