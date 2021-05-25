Both PLVS boys and girls notch top-five finishes at 2021 state track and field meet

The Papillion-La Vista South boys and girls varsity track and field teams both impressed at this year’s Class A state track and field meet on Wednesday, May 19, and Thursday, May 20, as both teams finished in fourth place.
As always, ladies first. The results below will be organized first by event and then followed by name, place and official time posted.
Women’s 100m prelims: senior Tate Norblade, sixth place (12.41 seconds), senior Abby Fontana, 12th place (12.62”).
Women’s 100m finals: Norbalde, sixth place (12.51”).
Women’s 200m prelims: Norblade, first place (25.19”), freshman Zaidah Lightener, 16th place (26.91”).
Women’s 200m finals: Norblade, second place (25.32”).
Women’s 400m prelims: sophomore Bethany Schuhmacher, 23rd place (1:03.21), senior Kya Brooks, 24th place (1:04.63).
Women’s 400m finals: N/A.
Women’s 800m finals: senior Kaylie Crews, fourth place (2:18.52), junior Olivia Rosenthal, 15th place (2:25.04), senior Grace Charlesworth, 22nd place (2:27.38).
Women’s 1600m finals: Crews, third place (5:05.95), junior Deavion Deleon, eight place (PR 5:16.86), freshman Kaitlyn Swartz, 21st place (5:34.85).
Women’s 3200m finals: Crews, second place (PR 10:50.61).
Women’s 100m hurdles — 33”: senior Madalyn Backes, 17th place (16.29”).
Women’s 4x100 relay: Fontana, Norblade, Grace Pham and Margaret Madden, second place (49.17”).
Women’s 4x400 relay: Charlesworth, Schuhmacher, Karli Swanson and Rosenthal, seventh place (4:07.95).
Women’s 4x800 relay: Rosenthal, Deleon, Charlesworth and Gracie Sundie, fourth place (9:37.60).
Women’s shot put: senior Carina Ramirez, 14th place (35 feet, seven inches), freshman Lauren Medeck, 15th place (PR 35-05.50).
Women’s high jump: junior Ava LeGrand, 13th place (5 feet), senior Breckyn Moore, 15th place (4’10”).
Women’s pole vault: junior Maria Kimpson, fifth place (10’6”).
Women’s long jump: Lightener, 10th place (PR 17’2.75”)
The Papillion-La Vista South boys’ track and field team results posted below are organized the same, event first followed by name, place and time.
Men’s 100m prelims: senior Luke Davis, third place (10.83 seconds).
Men’s 100m finals: Davis, second place (10.77”).
Men’s 200m prelims: Davis, third place (21.85”).
Men’s 200m finals: Davis, second place (22.02”).
Men’s 800m finals: senior Peyton Anthony, 11th place (PR 1:58.27), sophomore Quin Karas, 20th place (2:02.40).
Men’s 1600m finals: senior Zack Jones, 21st place (4:36.97).
Men’s 3200m finals: freshman John Fiedler, 15th place (10:07.58).
Men’s 100m hurdles — 39”: senior Braden Wiese, 17th place (16.13 seconds).
Men’s 300m hurdles — 36” prelims: Wiese, third place (PR 41.15”).
Men’s 300m hurdles — 36” finals: Wiese, fourth place (41.47”).
Men’s 4x800 relay: Anthony, Karas, Casey Kruger and Dakota Miser, second place (8:05.49).
Men’s shot put: sophomore Caiden Fredrick, 24th place (44’6.75”)
Men’s discus: Frederick, sixth place (PR 166-03), junior Matthew Scarpello, 22nd place (129-10).
Men’s Pole Vault: senior Richie Butler, first place (15’6”).
Men’s long jump: Davis, sixth place (21’8.50”)
The Papillion-La Vista South girls’ track and field team finished with a final score of 49.5 points, while the boys’ team finished with 45 points. Congratulations to all the Titan athletes who were able to represent their school in exceptional fashion at this year’s state track and field meet.