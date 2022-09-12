FOOTBALL: Elkhorn South scores early, often to beat Papillion-La Vista South

Elkhorn South remained unbeaten, and did so in style with Thursday night's 41-7 home win over Papio South.

“We came out firing right away,” Storm quarterback Carson Rauner said. “Coach told us yesterday we were going to take a shot on the first play and it worked. That set the tone for the rest of the game and you saw that.”

The junior finishing with 139 passing and 45 rushing yards before watching most of the second half from the sideline with the game in hand. He had two passing touchdowns and one rushing in the first half, when fourth-ranked Elkhorn South had 319 yards of offense.

“We just wanted to come out really aggressive,” Elkhorn South coach Guy Rosenberg said. “Papio South is an excellent team and off to a strong start, and we just wanted to do a little Mike Tyson style — come out across the ring and start throwing haymakers at the beginning.”

The Storm couldn’t have scripted a much better start as Brady Bousquet took the opening kickoff back 65 yards. That return, however, was negated by a block in the back. It took the Elkhorn South offense one play to get it back.

That play Rauner referenced was an 83-yard touchdown pass to senior Jackson Moeller Swan to put the Storm ahead 7-0. That came 25 seconds in, and Elkhorn South never trailed the rest of the night.

“They’re a top-10 team coming in, we’re a top-10 team and we thought it’d be a dogfight, so we knew we had to bring it early,” Rauner said. “So to go up early like we did, that was really important. And it was just all uphill from there.”

Rauner made it 13-0 with 5:44 left in the first and Cole Ballard extended the lead minutes later with a 63-yard touchdown run. Ballard’s run was his first of two first-half touchdowns and gave the Storm a 20-0 lead heading into the second quarter.

Papio South had a scoring chance deep in Elkhorn South territory to start the second quarter. However, the Storm forced a fumble by quarterback Sam Schuler that was scooped up by linebacker Ethan Duda.

That was the first of two turnovers the Storm forced — Landon Wemhoff added an interception on Papio South’s first drive of the second half.

“I’m just really proud of our team,” Rosenberg said. “Just a really complete in terms of offense, defense, special teams all playing complimentary football and all executing at a high level.”

Elkhorn South sophomore Gavin Shanahan ran into the end zone from 9 yards out with 2:11 left in the second quarter to make it 27-0. Rauner then hit Ballard over the middle for a 40-yard touchdown pass with 1:23 left in the opening half for a 34-0 lead.

“Going into the locker room, it was just like, we’ve got this,” Rauner said. “We put our starters in for one more drive, scored another touchdown and then let everyone else take it from there. It was a complete team effort.”

Offensive lineman and Nebraska commit Maverick Noonan put the cherry on top, grabbing a Ballard fumble out of the air and carrying it across the goal line from 1 yard out to make it 41-0 minutes into the third quarter.

Elkhorn South had three drives that didn't end in the end zone while the defense was equally as good.

“The defense played fantastic today,” Rauner said. “We had a really good game plan and executed it well. And that’s one of the best defensive performances I’ve seen in a long time,” Rauner said.

No. 9 Papio South (3-1) returns home next week to take on Omaha Burke.

Papio (3-1) ...................... 0 0 0 7— 7

At Elkhorn South (3-0) ... 20 14 7 0—41

ES: Jackson Moeller Swan 83 pass from Carson Rauner (kick good)

ES: Rauner 10 run (PAT failed)

ES: Cole Ballard 63 run (kick good)

ES: Gavin Shanahan 9 run (kick good)

ES: Ballard 40 pass from Rauner (kick good)

ES: Maverick Noonan 1 run (kick good)

PS: Royceon Skogerboe 7 pass from Sam Schuler (kick good)