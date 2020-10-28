Millard West 47, Bellevue East 20: The Chieftains season came to a close after falling to Millard West last Friday night.

Bellevue East ends their season with an overall record of 2-7.

Columbus 31, Papillion La Vista 14: Though the Monarchs held on and competed well for the majority of this NSAA round one game, the Discoverers pulled away right before halftime as they scored the final 17 points of the game.

The Monarch offense wasn’t able to get any more points on the board in the second half which brought a close to their season.

The Monarchs finish the year with a record of 2-7 overall.

Fremont 48, Papillion LaVista South 28: The Tigers put an end to the Titans season after winning last Friday’s round one playoff game.

Though the Titan offense had some success running the ball, Papio South’s defense had trouble slowing down Fremont’s Passing attack as the Tigers threw for just under 300 yards.

Quarterback Brady Fitzpatrick threw and ran in a touchdown for PLV-S, Thomas Tejral also threw a touchdown pass. Jackson Horn was the recipient of both scoring receptions. Jaden Quelette also found the end zone via a rushing touchdown.

The Titans end the year 1-7.

Bennington 35, Gross Catholic 21: Played at Bellevue East’s field, The Badgers and Cougars battled it out on chilly Friday night.

Though the Cougars snagged an early lead over the Badgers, Bennington stormed back with 21 unanswered point in the second quarter to take a two touchdown lead into the half.

Though the Cougars made it a one score game in the fourth quarter, the Badgers eventually answered back to make it a two score game which is where the score would remain for the rest of the contest.

Gross Catholic will now enter the postseason with their first game being at Elkhorn this Friday.

Ashland Greenwood 47, Platteview 6: Though the Trojans hung around in the first quarter, it was all Bluejays from there onward.

The Jays ended the game with 34 unanswered points mostly thanks to their rushing attack which provided 262 yards and four touchdowns combined.

Bellevue West (5-0) vs Lincoln Southwest (5-4): The Thunderbirds begin their playoff quest against the Silver Hawks.

Coming off another bye week, the T-Birds should be eager to take the field as they look to repave their road back to a state title. After scoring at least 42 points in each regular season game, the T-Birds boast one of the state’s best offenses.

In addition, With weapons like quarterback Luke Johannsen, running back LJ Richardson, and receiver Keegan Johnson, the Thunderbird offense will look to keep things rolling.

The defense could also be in for a big day as Lincoln Southwest has scored over 27 points in just one contest.

The Silver Hawks have proven to possession a respectable runningback group, thus BW’s experienced linebacking core will have a key task in keep the Silver HAwks rushing game in check.

Gretna (6-1) vs Kearney (3-4): The Dragons are back in the playoffs and are ready for their first test against the Kearney Bearcats.

Don’t let the Bearcats record fool you, all four losses for the Bearcats have come from Class A’s top five ranked teams such as Bellevue West, Omaha Westside, Elkhorn South and Lincoln Southeast.

Gretna however, finished the season with two tough tests against Omaha Skutt and Elkhorn South. With quarterback Zane Flores and leading senior receivers Jackson Alexander and Trevor Marshall, the Dragons will look to score quickly to set a tempo against an upset minded Kearney.

