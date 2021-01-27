Girls Basketball: Fourth quarter surge helps Lady Monarchs top Lady Titans

The Lady Titans of Papillion-La Vista South were unable to overcome a slow start against the cross-town rival Papillion-La Vista Lady Monarchs Friday night in a highly-anticipated match-up.

The Monarchs jumped to an early 8-1 lead in the first and finished the quarter with an 11-5 score. Both teams were evenly-matched in the second scoring 11 points each for a 22-16 Monarch lead at the buzzer.

Adjustments were made at half for the lady Titans, they buckled down on defense and outscored the Monarchs 11-8 in the third to cut the lead to three before the fourth, 27-30.

The fourth quarter was the most pivotal moment for the Monarchs as they caught fire from the field pouring in 17 fourth-quarter points to secure a 47-40 Monarch win over their rivals.

PLV’s Maggie Vasa had 11 points on the day and teammate Caitlyn Ryan chipped in 10 offensively. Monarchs Jenna Hoelscher and Brookyln Wrice, who hit a big-time three-pointer in the fourth, both had eight points.

The Monarchs also played on Saturday when they traveled to Omaha North and snagged a big win, 79-31.

Papillon-La Vista South played Gretna the next night on Saturday in an overtime contest where Gretna emerged victorious 45-41.