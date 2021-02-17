Gross Catholic boys get first win of the year

Gross Catholic hosted the one-win South Sioux City Cardinals at home on Friday, Feb 12, and left the gym with their very first win of the 2020-21 season.

Despite boasting a less-than-impressive record coming into the contest, Gross Catholic managed to capture a 63-49 victory at home. The matchup featured a lot of back-and-forth scoring before the Cougars were able to stretch the lead behind Thomas Anderson’s team-high 18 points.

Jackson Drake was the team’s second leading scorer on the evening, he dropped 16 points with two rebounds and one assist alongside fellow Cougar Aaron Correa’s 10 points, two boards and two assists.

The Cougars are now 1-18 on the year and hope to string together a couple of wins before the season ends. They’re next game is slated for Thursday, Feb 18, as they travel to play Nebraska City before their season finale at home against Plattsmouth on Friday, Feb. 19.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.