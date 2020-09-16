 Skip to main content
How the local high school football teams fared last week
Class A

1. Omaha Westside (3-0) beat Papillion-La Vista 42-11

2. Millard South (3-0) beat Millard West 31-12

3. Bellevue West (1-0) off

4. Elkhorn South (2-1) beat Millard North 21-14

5. Millard West (1-2) lost to Millard South 31-12

6. Lincoln Southeast (3-0) beat Grand Island 35-10

7. Grand Island (1-1) lost to Lincoln Southeast 35-10

8. Kearney (0-2) off

9. Omaha Creighton Prep (1-1) off

10. Gretna (3-0) beat Papillion-La Vista South 45-22

Class B

Omaha Skutt (1-1) beat Omaha Gross 50-12

