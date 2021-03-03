Lady Monarchs lose district championship, say goodbye to several seniors

Papillion-La Vista’s girls varsity basketball team took the floor twice this past week for the A5 district tournament, beating Omaha Burke on Feb. 23, and then losing to Fremont on Feb. 25.

The Monarchs faced Omaha Burke for a second time this season in the opening rounds of the A5 district tourney and yielded the same results as before, a win. PLV’s Anna Fitzgerald led the way in scoring against Burke, she dropped 19 points with four rebounds and three assists. Jenna Hoelscher also went off for 18 points and four rebounds with Brookyln Wrice contributing 10 points and one assist. Despite only winning by nine points, the Monarchs were in control for most of the contest.

PLV then traveled to Fremont where they would play the Tigers, also for a second time this year. The first matchup between the two ended in a one-point Fremont lead but this game would play out much different. Fremont was absolutely on fire on their home court, jumping out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter behind spectacular shooting.

The Monarchs then answered with a 16-0 run of their own and took an 18-11 lead with about a minute remaining in the first quarter. However, that would be the only lead of the night for the Monarchs as Taylor McCabe and the Tigers began to pour it in from three-point land.