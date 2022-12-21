Metro Conference holiday basketball tournament bracket updated after weather delays

Teams will get a practice day before the weather-delayed Metro Conference Holiday Basketball Tournament resumes next week.

Tournament officials said Wednesday that first-round games will be played on Dec. 29. All boys games that day will be at Bellevue West and all girls games at Omaha Creighton Prep.

The remainder of the championship-bracket games for boys and girls will be played at Bellevue West. Quarterfinals will be Dec. 30, semifinals Dec. 31 and the finals Jan. 2. Game time for the finals will be 5:30 p.m. for girls and 7:15 for boys.

Consolation games will be played at Omaha Westview or Prep.

The NSAA-mandated five-day Christmas moratorium on games and practices begins Friday and lasts through Dec. 27. With schools closed and activities called off on Wednesday -- except for college signings at a few places -- and probably again on Thursday, Dec. 28 would be the first available practice day.

Some holiday tournaments, including the Heartland Conference for the other Class A schools in the state, will begin on Dec. 28.

​Metro Conference Holiday Tournament

BOYS

Dec. 29 at Bellevue West

No. 9 Millard West vs. No. 8 Elkhorn South, 8:30 a.m.

No. 16 Bellevue East vs. No. 1 Bellevue West, 10:15

No. 12 Omaha North vs. No. 5 Papillion-La Vista South, noon

No. 13 Omaha Burke vs. No. 4 Omaha Westside, 1:45

No. 14 Papillion-La Vista vs. No. 3 Millard North, 3:30

No. 11 Omaha Bryan vs. No. 6 Omaha Central, 5:15

No. 10 Millard South vs. No. 7 Omaha Creighton Prep, 7

No. 15 Omaha Westview vs. No. 2 Gretna, 8:45

Dec. 30

Quarterfinals at Bellevue West, 3:30, 5:15, 7 and 8:4,

Consolation games at Omaha Creighton Prep

TBD, 8:30 and 10:15

Omaha Benson vs. Omaha Buena Vista, noon

Dec. 31

Semifinals at Bellevue West, 7 and 8:45

Consolation games at Omaha Westview

Omaha South vs. Omaha Northwest, 10:15

TBD, noon and 1:45

Jan. 2 at Bellevue West: Final, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS

Dec. 29 at Omaha Creighton Prep

No. 9 Papillion-La Vista vs. No. 8 Gretna, 8:30 a.m.

No. 16 Omaha Westview vs. No. 1 Millard South, 10:15

No. 12 Omaha North vs. No. 5 Bellevue East, noon

No. 13 Omaha Benson vs. No. 4 Millard West, 1:45

No. 14 Omaha Burke vs. No. 3 Omaha Central, 3:30

No. 11 Omaha Marian vs. No. 6 Papillion-La Vista South, 5:15

No. 10 Omaha Westside vs. No. 7 Bellevue West, 7

No. 18 Omaha Northwest vs. No. 2 Millard North, 8:45

Dec. 30

Quarterfinals at Bellevue West, 8:30, 10:15, noon and 1:45

Consolation games at Omaha Westview

TBD, 8:30, 10:15, noon and 1:45

Elkhorn South vs. Omaha Buena Vista, 3:30

Dec. 31 at Bellevue West: Semifinals, 3:30 and 5:15

Jan 2 at Bellevue West: Final, 5:30