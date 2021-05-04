Monarch baseball finishes second in Bellevue Invite, season finale approaches

The Papillion La Vista Monarchs’ varsity baseball team participated in the 2021 Bellevue Invite tournament over the weekend and ended with two wins over Gretna and Bellevue East before falling in the championship round to Lincoln Southeast on Saturday, May 1.

Prior to the invite’s start, the Monarchs absolutely pummeled Omaha Northwest, 12-0, on Wednesday, April 28. In a much needed win to get back on track, the Monarchs scored in five straight innings to walk away with a shutout victory.

Papillion-La Vista’s first-round draw of the Bellevue invite was against the Gretna Dragons on Thursday, April 29. Papio jumped out to an early 5-0 lead in the top of the first before Gretna could even catch their breath. Two more runs in the top of the fourth and sixth would eventually lead to a 9-2 Monarch victory as Papillion pitching and defense held the Dragons to a mere .160 batting average.

The second round of the Bellevue invite took place against host Bellevue East on Friday, April 30. The Chieftains were the first to draw blood, as they put across four runs in the top of the first. Papio would answer with two runs in the bottom and then score in all six innings to take an 8-5 victory out from under the Chieftains on their home field.