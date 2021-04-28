Monarch baseball goes 2-2 over busy week

The Papillion-La Vista Monarchs’ varsity baseball team started the week off hot after beating Creighton Prep and Elkhorn South, but couldn’t capitalize on a late-season win streak, following up with losses to Millard West and rival Papillion-La Vista South.

The Monarchs’ win against Creighton Prep came on April 21 in 10-3 fashion. Gage Ingram was on the mound for the win, he finished with seven strikeouts in six innings pitched. Jackson Ossenfort had the Monarchs’ big batting highlight, as he took a Prep pitcher deep over the outfield wall for a big-time home run. Jacoby Hurst, Luke Saxton and Chase Clark all hit doubles on the day.

Papillon-La Vista’s following win was against Elkhorn South in the first round of the Monarch Invite on April 22. Skipper Nate McCabe and company kept their offensive momentum rolling as, Saxton took a ball deep and finished with a team-high four RBIs. Another gem of a pitching performance came from the arm of Patrick Zeller, as he finished with eight strikeouts over six innings and the Monarchs left with an 8-4 win.